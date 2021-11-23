ROMNEY, W.Va. — Romney will host its first Winterfest Christkindl Market on Dec. 11 along with other weekend events, including sleigh rides and a Christmas parade.
Plans are in process to replicate a traditional European Christmas market offering a change from the more typical Christmas craft bazaar.
Traditionally held in the town square, a Christmas market is a street market associated with the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of advent. These markets originated in Germany and were called Christkindl markets but are now held in many other countries.
Christkindl markets offer food, drink and seasonal items for sale from open-air stalls, accompanied by traditional Christmas caroling.
Vendors at the Romney market will offer unique items such as one of a kind nativity sets, authentic vintage toys, hand poured Winterfest commemorative candles, beeswax ornaments, wooden ornaments, hand-blended loose leaf teas and mulling spices and jewelry.
To satisfy taste buds, there will be brats, goulash, soft pretzels, popcorn, caramel corn, candies, German desserts and funnel cakes along with mulled wine, hot chocolate and hot cider.
Also taking place on Dec. 10-11 will be one-horse open sleigh rides around the town of Romney. The 20-minute rides will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Christmas caroling by the Honeybee Community Choir will occur after the parade on Dec. 10. The town will be lit up for the season with the Festival of the Trees.
Other festivities on Dec. 11 include Breakfast with Santa, open houses at local businesses, free crafts for kids at the American Legion and gingerbread house making.
Sponsored by the Hampshire Artist’s Co-op and the town of Romney, Winterfest events are part of a communitywide celebration beginning before Thanksgiving and running through Christmas.
Visit the Winterfest in Romney Facebook page for updates on all the Winterfest events and vendor application information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.