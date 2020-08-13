CUMBERLAND — Families looking for an alternative to school-based sports or an outdoor activity their children can enjoy have plenty of options with archery and other bow-shooting programs.
“Archery is one of the safest sports your kids can get involved in and one of the good things about it is that you don’t have to be part of a team or go to a gym to enjoy it,” said Scott Warner, assistant chief for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Diversity Section. “We’re fortunate in West Virginia to have so many outdoor ranges at state parks, wildlife management areas and shooting clubs. It’s a great time to take up archery.”
Warner said archery is an inclusive and approachable outdoor sport that youngsters of any skill level and adults can enjoy.
“Participation in hunting is decreasing across the country, so the DNR wants to get kids and their families interested in the outdoors and maybe one day decide to take up hunting,” said Warner. “One of the best ways we can do that is introducing them to a bow and arrow through programs like Archery in the Schools.”
West Virginia started its Archery in the Schools program in 2004 with 18 schools. Since then, more than 200,000 kids have gone through the program, which is now available in more than 300 public and private schools around the state.
Not all kids have the chance to join a school-based archery program but all they need to get started is a bow and arrow, a supportive parent and a safe place to shoot.
“People are always asking me how to get started and the good thing is that archery shooting can be done almost anywhere, provided you setup a backstop and practice safety measures,” Warner said.
Parents should first find out if their children prefer recrecreational or competitive shooting or hunting. Then they need to go to a local archery shop to get properly measured for a bow they’ll be comfortable using.
For tips on introducing kids to archery, visit https://wvdnr.wordpress.com/2020/06/06/introducing-kids-to-shooting-sports/.
