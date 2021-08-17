Women for Christ hears history, testimony
CUMBERLAND — The Women for Christ luncheon held in August at the Cumberland Country Club was attended by 79 women.
Chair Bernadette Ross offered the blessing of the food and introduced Christopher Logsdon, director of the Allegany Museum, who gave a history of George Washington and his many associations with Cumberland.
The Remnants, a trio of Brenda Burr, Jeff Connelly and Brad Burr, entertained by singing “Sweet Beulah Land,” “He Knows” and several other selections. Brenda Burr, who is an accomplished organist, shared her personal testimony.
Co-chair Pat Yoder recognized 15 first timers and door prizes were distributed.
The group celebrated its birthday by having cupcakes for dessert.
The next luncheon will be Sept. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414 by Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.