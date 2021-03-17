CUMBERLAND — The Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America met recently at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Frederick Street.
The guest speaker was Chrissy Ujic from Jane’s Place, a child advocacy center in Allegany County.
The group is collecting for the Interfaith Pantry this month. Tracey Malloy reported on cards sent last month. A birthday surprise was held recently at Sterling Care Frostburg Village for Earlene Fradiska’s 95th birthday.
The group will next meet on April 1 at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall at St. Luke’s. Sharon Cihlar will be the hostess.
