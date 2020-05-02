CUMBERLAND — Thanks to the generosity of thousands, WoodmenLife topped the goal it set just three weeks ago — raise $1 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
“Members and chapters have overwhelmed us with their open hearts and spirit for giving,” said Patrick L. Dees, WoodmenLife president and CEO.
“In a time when it’s easy to get discouraged, this sort of energy for helping others — some close to home and others they’ll never meet — is a source of hope.”
Using the organization’s online fundraising tool, WoodmenLife Impact, members and others stepped up to donate money that will be used across the nation.
A virtual family-friendly dance party on Facebook with DJ Kopec put the campaign for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund past its goal with $1,042,340 raised.
Feeding America helps a network of 200 food banks. WoodmenLife made fighting hunger its national community focus in 2015.
To learn more about the opportunity to use the WoodmenLife Impact free fundraising tool, visit WoodmenLife.org/Impact.
