CRESAPTOWN — WoodmenLife Chapter No. 6 saluted America’s heroes and dedicated a newly installed flagpole at Calvary Christian Academy to stand as a remembrance of the 22nd year since the 9/11 terror attacks on the U.S.
The Cumberland chapter donated a new flagpole to the school earlier this year.
The WoodmenLife organizations have donated 5,000 flagpoles throughout the years to honor first responders as well as those lost during and after the 9/11 attacks.
“This flagpole will be a constant reminder of what God has brought us through in the past and what he’s going to do in the future,” said CCA Administrator Dan Thompson.
“We are proud to be Americans and support each other and grateful for our freedom to have a Christian school and demonstrate our faith.”
CCA senior Madison Getz read “In Honor and Remembrance,” which indicated the purpose behind the WoodmenLife donations. Eighth-grader Luke Gilpin presented the flag for its raising by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter of America.
Third graders led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and sixth grader Lola McGann led the group in singing “God Bless America.”
Sen. Mike McKay reminder everyone of the importance to remember historical events — even tragedies. “A country that doesn’t teach history is doomed to repeat it,” he said and challenged all to pray for the nation.
Emory L. Davis Jr. served as master of ceremonies and the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 172 Color Guard presented and retired the colors. Alan Lewis of the color guard played taps.
