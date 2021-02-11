CUMBERLAND — Allyson E. Machate, best-selling author and publishing consultant, will be the featured speaker at an online event Feb. 17 sponsored by the Maryland Writers’ Association Cumberland Chapter.
“From Shy to Sold: Querying, Proposing and Getting Your Book published,” is free and open to the public for writers of all levels. The hour-long event will be via Zoom at 7 p.m.
Machate helps authors discover how to approach the submission process by focusing on queries and proposals to the gatekeepers of the publishing world. She has experience with publishers Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House, Chronicle Books and Kaplan Publishing.
The MWA is a state-wide association supported by the Maryland Council for the Arts dedicated to supporting Marylanders in the art, business and craft of writing in all its forms. MWA strives to bring together aspiring, emerging and established writers of all genres and disciplines to serve as an information and networking resource.
With chapters across the state, the MWA’s programming is open to anyone interestd in becoming a better writer. The MWA offers presentations and workshops for all writers, including short story, novelists, poets, playwrights and journalists. To learn more, visit Marylandwriters.org.
The Cumberland Chapter of the MWA meets the third Wednesday of each month. Due to the pandemic, the chapter has been meeting via Zoom.
For more information on the Feb. 17 event, contact Ellen Coffey, chapter president, at ecoffey9@msn.com or 303-906-6190.
The link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqce2qpjoqH9TF0gEYXc0_brIFULUXu9uD with the passcode cumberland.
