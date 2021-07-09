CUMBERLAND — Michael J. Wulf II has been promoted to senior vice president of product for Cox Automotive in Atlanta.
Wulf has over 20 years’ experience, including a global eCommerce manager position for Motorola. He has been with Cox for 12 years and worked through the ranks from manager to director, senior director, associate vice president, vice president and now senior VP.
The son-in-law of Dr. Robustiano and Joann Barrera of Cumberland, Wulf is married to Dinah Barrera Wulf and father to Mia and Nala Wulf. He is an inspirational and innovative product leader and Authentic Leadership Development graduate from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
