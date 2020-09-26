KEYSER, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Extension Service is offering a series of classes in October in partnership with the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service. The virtual classes are open to the public as a part of the “A Patchwork of Proud People” conference.
“An excellent lineup of classes is being offered that you will definitely enjoy,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Mineral County Extension agent. “This year the classes will be free and open to the community which is exciting.”
Classes begin Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 22 with programs to suit people’s schedules mornings or afternoons on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Class topics include West Virginia Heritage Foods, West Virginia Rivers, History of the Star-Spangled Banner, Enjoying Outdoors with Children, Becoming Active in Historic Preservation, Tai Chi, Adventures and Aging, Home Preparedness, Mental Health and Today’s Youth, Trip to Ireland, Avoiding Scams, Mindful Breathing and Indoor Herb Gardening.
Food demonstrations offered will be Air Fryer, Instant Pot, microwaves, crockpots and dehydrating/freezing.
Craft classes include pom-pom wreath and making holiday cards.
Registration must be completed using the online link at https://extension.wvu.edu/conferences/ceos-conference/registration. Participants must register by Sept. 30.
The classes are through Zoom and easily accessed via computer, tablet or smartphone. Zoom practice sessions will be offered on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information and a detailed schedule of class dates/times contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at 304-788-3621 or m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.