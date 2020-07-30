MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six WVU Medicine hospitals — four member hospitals and two managed hospitals — have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2020-21. This year’s rankings also include the WVU Medicine Urology Program’s fourth consecutive national ranking and WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital’s designation as the No. 1 hospital in the state.
In addition to urology, which was ranked 40th in the country, Ruby Memorial Hospital’s nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and pulmonology and lung surgery programs were recognized as high performing specialties.
The six WVU Medicine hospitals designated as high performing in the procedures and conditions category are Berkeley Medical Center, Camden Clark Medical Center, Ruby Memorial, Uniontown Hospital, United Hospital Center and Wheeling Hospital.
“We are thrilled to have more specialties and more hospitals recognized by U.S. News and World Report. These rankings validate the strides we have made in strengthening our system and the care we provide throughout it,” Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees, and we thank them for making WVU Medicine the world-class health care system that it is.”
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in the 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the best hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
