MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine has begun relaxing the visitation restrictions that were put into place at its hospitals and clinics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated general visitation guidelines include:

• All visitors will be screened and must wear masks at all times. Those who screen positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to visit.

• Visitors must enter through designated entrances at each clinical site.

• Visitors must obtain, wear, and return a badge upon entering and exiting the building.

• Social distancing requirements must be maintained.

• There will be no visitation for patients under investigation or positive for COVID-19, unless other criteria are met.

• Visitors to inpatients must remain in the patient’s room while on campus. Visitors will not be permitted to travel to common areas, such as the cafeteria or gift shop.

• Visitors accompanying patients in ambulatory, procedural, or ancillary sites must stay in the exam/procedure room or designated area or may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain distancing parameters.

• Clinical staff may request that visitors not be present in areas with limited space.

• Local epidemiologic and supply factors can override this policy at any time.

For further information for visiting an inpatient or accompanying a patient to an outpatient appointment, call the hospital or clinic prior to arrival.

For more information about COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID. For more information about WVU Medicine, visit WVUMedicine.org.

