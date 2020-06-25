MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine has begun relaxing the visitation restrictions that were put into place at its hospitals and clinics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updated general visitation guidelines include:
• All visitors will be screened and must wear masks at all times. Those who screen positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to visit.
• Visitors must enter through designated entrances at each clinical site.
• Visitors must obtain, wear, and return a badge upon entering and exiting the building.
• Social distancing requirements must be maintained.
• There will be no visitation for patients under investigation or positive for COVID-19, unless other criteria are met.
• Visitors to inpatients must remain in the patient’s room while on campus. Visitors will not be permitted to travel to common areas, such as the cafeteria or gift shop.
• Visitors accompanying patients in ambulatory, procedural, or ancillary sites must stay in the exam/procedure room or designated area or may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain distancing parameters.
• Clinical staff may request that visitors not be present in areas with limited space.
• Local epidemiologic and supply factors can override this policy at any time.
For further information for visiting an inpatient or accompanying a patient to an outpatient appointment, call the hospital or clinic prior to arrival.
For more information about COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID. For more information about WVU Medicine, visit WVUMedicine.org.
