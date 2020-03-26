KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University, including WVU Potomac State College, will reduce the minimum grade point average requirement to 2.75 for all merit-based scholarships but students will still need to earn 30 hours per academic year.
WVU Potomac State College scholarships affected by the change include Scholarship of Distinction, International Scholarship and Transfer Scholarship.
The goal of the change is to ease student stress during the transition to online courses while the campuses are closed.
The Council for Community and Technical College Education suspended the community service requirement for the West Virginia Invests Grant for spring 2020 awards and GPA requirements to renew for the 2020-21 academic year.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission suspended the GPA requirements for the PROMISE Scholarship, Higher Education Grant and Engineering, Science & Technology Scholarship. The commission extended the application deadline for the Higher Education Grant, the state’s need-based financial aid program, to May 15.
The commission is encouraging high school seniors who are PROMISE Scholarship applicants to take the June SAT and June and July ACT. If those tests are postponed or canceled, the commission will reevaluate statewide qualification deadlines.
