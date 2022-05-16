WILEY FORD, W.Va. — The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, in conjunction with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation, will bring a Warbird Showcase to the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport June 18-19.
The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no parking or entrance fees.
Warbirds scheduled to appear include a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the B-25 Panchito, Stinson L-5 Sentinel and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane.
The public will have the opportunity to purchase warbird rides in all the aircraft as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew them.
A North American B-25 bomber, the first large aircraft to operate from the then new 1942 Cumberland airport, is scheduled to fly out during the showcase.
Visitors can also see a 40% scale replica of the 1903 Wright Brothers Wright Flyer aircraft on the second floor of the terminal building and a Capital Wing member with over 12,000 hours experience flying 15 different type aircraft will provide Pilot Stories at the entrance gazebo.
Other attractions during the event include a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter, a sailplane from the Cumberland Soaring Group and a Cessna 172 from the Allegany Flying Club.
The Capital Wing will have a B-26 machine gun turret on site as well as its post exchange trailer selling Warbird-related items.
A 1950 Mack fire Engine will also be on display. The Short Gap Lions Club will have a food tent set up.
The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird is available at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/.
To purchase seats only on the B-25 Panchito, go to https://delaware-aviation-museum-foundation.checkfront.com/reserve/ online.
Flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on site.
Being introduced at this event is an “Inflation Buster” warbird ride in the Stinson L-5 offering the passenger a quick flight around the airport and view of the Queen City. Also available on a limited basis discounts are warbird rides in the TBM Avenger and the B-25 Panchito. Contact the Warbird Showcase at CapitalWingRides@gmail.com for details. Weather permitting, the TBM Avenger and B-25 will perform a flyover of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad 1309 steam locomotive.
The Capital Wing and Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation are both nonprofit 501©(3) organizations and are staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com or info@delawareaviationmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.