CUMBERLAND — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has provided the following steps to help animals survive the cold weather:
- Bring them indoors. Backyard dogs and outdoor cats often go without adequate food, water, shelter and veterinary care. They are no better equipped to survive freezing temperatures or extreme weather conditions than humans are, they suffer terribly from frostbite and they can die of exposure.
- Gear up. Coats will keep dogs comfortable in cold weather, secure harnesses can help prevent them from getting loose on walks and booties will protect their sensitive paw pads from the frozen ground. Keep walks short in cold weather, especially for shorthaired dogs.
- Don’t forget birds. During extreme winter weather, provide birds and other wild animals with access to an emergency water supply by filling a heavy nonmetal water bowl (tongues can freeze to metal) and breaking the surface ice at least twice a day.
Anyone who sees companion animals being kept outside 24/7 or without adequate shelter from the elements should note the animals’ exact location and alert local law-enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone who leaves animals outside to suffer in severe weather may be prosecuted.
