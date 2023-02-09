CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will hold auditions for its first Stars of Tomorrow production of the season Feb. 13 and 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The program is designed for actors ages 5 to 20 years old. This year, the production will be “SpongeBob the Musical,” based on the popular cartoon “SpongeBob Square Pants.”
The plot is simple, yet it will resonate with audience members of all ages. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends come together to save the fate of their undersea world.
The show features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith; Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton and Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros; The Flaming Lips; Lady A; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Panic! At the Disco; Plain White T’s; and David Bowie.
Actors should prepare 16 bars of an uptempo song and bring a karaoke track to sing to as well as learn a short dance combination. Those interested in principle roles will be asked to read from the script. A complete character list can be found on the theater’s website.
The show will play for six performances April 13-16. Rehearsals will begin in late February. The creative team consists of Marty Jellyson as director; Mikayla Dodge, music director; and Kimberli Rowley, choreographer.
To schedule an audition, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com and choose SOT Auditions.
