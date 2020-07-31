Young Democrats leader speaks to local club

OAKLAND — Joseph Kitchen, president of the Young Democrats of Maryland, will address members of the Garrett County Democratic Club on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. as part of a Zoom meeting that is open to the public. The access code is available on the Garrett County Democratic Club Facebook page.
Kitchen will focus on issues affecting young people and resources available to help them effectively engage in 2020 election campaigns.
Born in Southern California, Kitchen grew up in the Central Valley, raised by his mother. Now an educator and community organizer, Kitchen began his political career by organizing peers at his junior high school to deal with school violence.
After serving as one of the youngest members of the city of Fresno’s planning advisory committee, he moved to the Maryland suburbs. Today Kitchen serves as an administrator and a member of the leadership team at a private all-girls school in Anacostia.
Kitchen is founder of the Young Black Educators, a network of teachers, administrators and other education advocates committed to recruiting and retaining other young people of color to teaching.
He has served as a member of the NAACP’s executive committee in both California and in Prince George’s County, founded the New Leaders Council of Maryland and served on the National Diversity Committee.
A son and stepson of pastors, Kitchen holds a bachelor’s in theology and a master’s in Christian leadership and is an ordained Baptist minister. The five-term president of the Young Democrats resides in Fairmount Heights.
