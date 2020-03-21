DR. WALLACE: I have a goal that I wish to share with you and your readers. I’m going “public” in an effort to hold myself accountable. I like to think that I’m a man of my word, so here goes: I’m planning to quit smoking next week on my 19th birthday. I’ve smoked over a pack a day for five years now. Yikes! That’s so many nasty cigarettes I have put into my lungs. I’m quitting for three reasons: First, the girl I’m dating wants me to quit smoking. Second, I’m starting to exercise and get my body in shape, both inside and out. Finally, I want to put my hard-earned money to better use instead of letting it go up in smoke.
I think I can stop smoking cold turkey if I really work hard on my willpower. I’ve been told I should hold onto my new cigarettes just to prove I can look at them. I know I can have a smoke if I want (but I won’t do it!). But my girlfriend said when her father quit smoking, he got rid of all his cigarettes, lighters, ashtrays and anything else that reminded him of smoking. What is your opinion on the best methodology to use? I’m fine with either method, I just want to succeed and quit once and for all. — Future Ex-Smoker, via email
FUTURE EX-SMOKER: Trust your girlfriend’s suggestion here. I agree that your best bet is to remove all visual temptations to smoke. Get rid of all your cigarettes, including any that are stashed in your jacket pockets, the cupboard, your car or where you work. Toss out all lighters and ashtrays as well. In other words, rid your life of the bad habit entirely, and seek to make a fresh start. This is also congruent with the standard and longstanding advice of the American Lung Association.
Congratulations on making your life-changing decision. You have a tough road ahead of you to achieve your goal. You may want to take up chewing gum to provide you with a diversion, especially early on. Expect to have withdrawals and to be miserable for several weeks as you rid your body of these toxins. Stay away from other smokers as much as possible, and keep thinking how great you are going to feel a month from now.
Finally, make sure you spend a little bit of the money you will be saving on your very wise and deserving girlfriend!
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend and I just broke up, and I really have a rough case of the blues. We dated for over a year, but recently, we both felt it was time to move on. Still, I feel miserable and do a lot of crying. How long will this depressed feeling be hanging over me? What can I do, if anything, to speed up my healing process? Normally, I’m a very happy young woman. — Blues Battler, East Lansing, Michigan
BATTLING THE BLUES: Crying is part of the healing process, but you should also seek to dry your tears and look forward to getting on with the rest of your life. Now would be a great time to expand your time commitments by taking on a brand-new activity, such as working out, joining an interesting organization or starting a new hobby. New activities will help keep your mind busy and off your recent relationship. Engaging in new activities often boosts one’s spirits and creates an environment to make new friends.
Despite the hurt, breakups are usually for the best. It’s normal to feel sad when ending a relationship. But I trust you have learned a great deal from this experience, and you will know much more about yourself when you begin your next relationship.
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend and I are both 15 (soon to be 16!), and we have been seeing each other for more than seven months now. I truly believe that I love him. He tells me that he loves me very much.
Last week, he gave me depressing news. The company his father works for is being transferred to London, England. My boyfriend says he isn’t sure how long his family will be in England, but his father suspects it will be at least three years. That means my boyfriend will graduate from high school in England but will return to Oklahoma and likely enroll in Oklahoma University when he is ready to attend college. I also plan to attend OU when I graduate from high school.
My boyfriend told me that he is not interested in going out with English girls when he’ll be over there, and he also said he doesn’t want me to go out with other guys while he is overseas. He thinks that after we go to college together we will get married.
My parents think that even if I did wind up with him as my husband, I should have a social life that would include boys, and he should also enjoy the company of English girls while he is over there.
I don’t have a problem being loyal to my boyfriend for three years, and I trust that he would be loyal to me. Honestly, we are kind of like Romeo and Juliet! Please tell me what you think we should do. Many young married couples have one spouse overseas in the military, for example, and they seem to stick together just fine despite long periods of separation. But since we are too young to be married, we will just have to hope for the best. Do you feel we should wait for each other? — Suffering Separation Anxiety, via email
SUFFERING SEPARATION ANXIETY: I agree with your parents in this instance. You will need a social life, which includes enjoying the company of the opposite sex from time to time. Without a full social life, you won’t grow as well as a person. To only sit and dream about your boyfriend for three long years, at your age, would be difficult and potentially unhealthy.
I suggest you each agree to set individual goals and a mutual goal. The individual goals are to enjoy your remaining years of high school in your respective locations with a mild but healthy social life. Set your mutual goal of being able to test restarting your relationship if and when you both find yourself at OU in three years.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace visit www.creators.com.
