Award for young professionals
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Rising Star award, which recognizes young professionals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to their career, company, colleagues and community.
Members of the business community are asked to nominate individuals ages 40 or younger who demonstrate strong leadership, initiative and dedication in their workplaces and communities; exhibit tremendous growth and an upward trajectory; and personify the future of Maryland business.
Nominations are being accepted through March 3.
The winner of the Rising Star award will be recognized at Inspire MD, the chamber’s flagship event, on May 11 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.
The chamber will also present the Public Service Award.
For more information, visit the Maryland Chamber of Commerce website.
