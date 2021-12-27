CUMBERLAND — The Daisies and Brownies of Girl Scout Troop 40058 met on a Monday evening with City Council members Laurie Marchini and Rock Cioni to discuss having crosswalks installed at intersections along Greene Street near West Side Elementary School.
The Girl Scouts were invited by the council members to City Hall, where they were given a tour of the building and discussed how the city government makes decisions. The group then met in Council Chambers to discuss the crosswalk issue. Alice Cooney, a Daisy, stood behind the podium to explain the issue, and the other girls contributed, too. The Scouts are in kindergarten through third grade. The girls explained that there are many children who walk to West Side and they often have to cross the street at intersections with no crosswalks.
Chase Street has no crosswalks, Allegany Street has only two crosswalks and Lee Street has only one. Alice came up with the idea and presented it to the other girls, who decided to make it their service project. The Council members asked them about other things they would like to see improved in the city. The girls mentioned helping the homeless, filling potholes and fixing up houses.
The council members explained how public meetings work and suggested that the girls return for a public meeting to present the issue in front of the entire council and the city engineer, and the girls agreed.
