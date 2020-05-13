Youngest follows in brothers' Frostburg footsteps

FROSTBURG — Richmond Azenadaga knew that he wanted to pursue a computer science degree at Frostburg State University because his three brothers, all from Ghana in West Africa, already graduated from there.
“I didn’t even apply to any other schools because I knew this is where I wanted to go,” said Azenadaga. “There was no question. It just had to be Frostburg because that’s what we do.”
Brothers Raymond, Raphael and Reagan are all FSU alumni.
Raymond Azenadaga chose to attend in 2010 after an uncle who worked in the University System of Maryland recommended the school. He majored in electrical engineering and minored in physics and mathematics.
“When my oldest brother, Raymond, started to do research about schools, he came here and realized that Frostburg is a very quiet place,” said Reagan Azenadaga. “And in Ghana, when you want to study, when you want to learn, you want an environment that is very enabling; you want an environment that is quiet, and Frostburg seemed like the best environment for that.”
Majoring in information technology, Raphael Azenadaga set the tradition when he enrolled from 2013 to 2017.
“And why I came here is because my brothers told me this is a really great school,” said Reagan Azenadaga, who graduated with a bachelor’s in engineering, electrical engineering concentration.
The Center for International Education was an instrumental part of the four brothers’ ability to attend, assisting them through the processes and paperwork to attend a university in the United States.
“They played a very huge role, a very huge role,” said Reagan Azenadaga. “From the start, they tell you what the rules are so you don’t make any mistakes, because there are a lot of rules for international students. And when you go there for help, they are very ready to help and that was a great thing.”
After graduation, the three eldest Azenadagas have stayed in the United States with employment authorizations. Raymond Azenadaga is a pharmacist in the U.S. Army. Raphael Azenadagais a cloud engineer for Cvent in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia. Reagan Azenadaga graduated with an employment offer from Disney.
“I met some really great people. I made so many friends, from professors to people who worked in the cafe. I would do it again, over and over again if I had the chance,” said Reagan Azenadaga.
For more information about international education at FSU, visit www.frostburg.edu/CIE, email FSUInternational@frostburg.edu or call 301-687-4714.
