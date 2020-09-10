CUMBERLAND — A variety of businesses came together to support 70 youth who competed and won a spot in the Maryland State Fair Youth & Open Livestock Sale, grossing over $115,000.
The traditional sale was modified and livestreamed to offer the opportunity to purchase locally grown beef, pork, lamb, goat and/or poultry online via cowbuyer.com.
The virtual component expanded the sales reach across Maryland to as far as Illinois and North Dakota, which resulted in 10% of overall sales.
The sale was the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work by hundreds of Maryland youth.
Youth between the ages of 8 and 18 qualified to participate in the livestock sale by winning competitions.
Proceeds raised from the sale of their livestock will be used to invest in their education or a new livestock project.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the youth. They have invested a lot of time and money in their projects in order to prepare them for the fair and sale,” said State Fair Director of Agriculture Programs Robert Fogle.
“It teaches them responsibility, how to make wise management decisions and provides the financial support and encouragement necessary to meet their future goals.”
