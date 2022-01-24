CUMBERLAND — Riley’s Way Foundation has opened its Call for Kindness program where youth 13 to 22 years old can submit a proposal for a project that will bring more kindness into the world.
The annual contest offers young people the chance to participate in a dynamic leadership development fellowship and win up to $3,000 to fund a project that inspires kindness and strengthens local or global communities.
“We are looking forward to exploring the creative solutions young leaders have for today’s toughest challenges and awarding the winning projects with the tools and resources needed to help bring these solutions to their communities,” said Christine O’Connell, executive director of Riley’s Way Foundation.
Projects should tackle pressing equity and social justice issues or build meaningful connections within the school or community. As many as 35 teen-led projects will receive awards. A separate category will consider 10 projects specifically focused on mental health, recognizing the growing need to highlight the critical issue only amplified by the pandemic.
Past projects have included increasing access to health and wellness resources for vulnerable communities in Washington, D.C.; bridging the demographic gap in the tech industry by providing opportunities to underrepresented youth in New York City; empowering youth in California with the tools needed for expression, free of shame or fear; and helping teens in Kentucky manage mental health through innovative connection and communication techniques.
“I am always inspired by the projects that young people conceptualize, execute and lead,” said Ian Sandler, co-founder of Riley’s Way and chair of the board. “Their kind leadership in action is making our world better right now, one community at a time, and they are living proof that it’s never too early to start changing the world.”
Visit https://rileysway.org/call-for-kindness/ to learn more and read about past winners. The deadline to apply is April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.