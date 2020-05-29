CUMBERLAND — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services is accepting applications for the Maryland Youth Advisory Council for 2020-2021.
The program was established through the Maryland General Assembly to ensure that youth are given the opportunity to provide feedback regarding public policies that may affect their future and take a leadership role in creating meaningful change for the state.
“I believe the voice of our youth is an important part of the legislative process here in Maryland,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director. “Involving young people in government at this stage empowers and excites them to engage with decision-makers on important issues that shape both their present and their future.”
The Maryland Youth Advisory Council is a coalition of diverse young advocates and leaders representing jurisdictions from across the state. The council addresses relevant issues by influencing legislation, spreading public awareness and serving as a liaison between youth and policy-makers.
“Getting involved with the council changed my life for the better,” said Noureen Badwi, chair of the Maryland Youth Advisory Council and a junior at Towson High School in Baltimore County. “It has taught me how to be an effective advocate and introduced me to some of my closest friends. I highly recommend any young person to apply for the Maryland Youth Advisory Council and join this amazing group of young leaders.”
The council is composed of 21 members representing Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Wicomico counties as well as Baltimore City.
Council members must be 14 to 22 years old as of Sept. 1, 2020, serve a two-year term and meet monthly from September through May with additional opportunities for events, meetings and legislative testimony throughout the year.
The application is available through July 1 at https://goc.maryland.gov/myacapp/.
