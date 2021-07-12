CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has launched its new ZeroDeathsMD.gov website with statewide crash data, resources and toolkits to highlight state programs and safety themes as well as general information for law enforcement agencies, grantees, partners and all road users.
The ultimate goal of the office is to eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.
“Providing highway safety resources in a streamlined, user-friendly format is so important to continuing our mission to reach zero deaths on our roadways,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We appreciate all of the input that went into redesigning the website and will continue to find new ways to educate and engage all Marylanders.”
In 2020, 574 fatalities occurred on Maryland roadways, and every year the same factors cause most fatal crashes: impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and speeding.
Other key factors in traffic fatalities include failure to wear a seat belt; failure to look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists; failure to use a crosswalk; inexperience of young drivers; and the potential decline in health of older drivers. Together, such factors resulted in more than 1,600 fatalities over the past three years.
The motivation to identify and overcome these factors led the development of emphasis areas that are highlighted on the new website, along with resources on how to combat unsafe driving behaviors.
The new website includes crash data displayed in easy-to-read charts, broken out by statewide metrics. Major crash causes and jurisdictional breakdowns of crash data can assist agencies with identifying areas of concern. Additional databases, including the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool, can be quickly accessed via links.
A digital resource library includes monthly toolkits developed for partners across the state.
Learn more at ZeroDeathsMD.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.