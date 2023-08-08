GRANTSVILLE — Susan Zoller and Michael Lundein will perform a program of piano for four hands Aug. 12 in the Great Hall in Spruce Forest.
Zoller is a musician from Western Maryland who has studied under many teachers, including Jeannie Wood-Kobert, Betty Hadidian and James DeWire for piano and Sarah Jackson, Jim Roderick and Keith Hanlon for flute. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Frostburg State University, serves as music director at Cresaptown United Methodist Church and teaches privately.
Lundien holds a Master of Music in piano performance from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s in piano performance from Frostburg State. He has been teaching piano for several years and performed classical works and piano compositions at several venues throughout Maryland.
In addition to a composition by Lundien, the program will include selections by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriel Faure, Aram Ilyich Khachaturian, Antonin Dvorak, Moritz Moszkowski, Charles-Camille Saint- Saens and Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninoff.
Anyone 19 and under is admitted free. Tickets may be bought at the door, in the Penn Alps Gift Shop or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets/.
For additional information, contact Joe McDaniel, president of Music at Penn Alps, at 443-414-3955.
