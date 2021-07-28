Retirees meet for breakfast
The Washington Middle School and Braddock Middle School retired administrators and teachers will hold a breakfast meeting Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Bob Evans, LaVale.
Elections board will meet
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Artwork being accepted
Off Pitt Street Theatre is accepting artwork for the “Fallen” art show that opens Sept. 3 in person and in the virtual “Imagine Gallery.”
To register, visit www.offpittstreet.com/bac, email info@bedfordpaarts.org or call/text: 814-310-1987.
