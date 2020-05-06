CUMBERLAND — Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Allegany County health officials Wednesday afternoon, most in nursing homes already affected by the virus.
Total cases in the county rose to 142.
Six of the cases were among residents of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where at least 82 residents and 18 staffers are now infected. Six others were residents at Sterling Care Frostburg Village, where two residents and two staffers had previously tested positive.
Thirteen county residents have died from the disease, including eight with a connection to the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
Two of the cases reported Wednesday are members of the community with no connection to either nursing home — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s. Both are recovering at home, health officials said.
2 new Mineral cases
The Mineral County Health Department reported two new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total to 19.
No identifying information about the people was released.
A news release said health officials were working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the individuals.
