CUMBERLAND — About 14.5% of Allegany County’s 75,000 residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
According to state data released Tuesday, 16,700 residents have received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 9,643 have received both doses.
Another 599 residents have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
New cases
Allegany County has reported at least 32 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and its seven-day testing positivity rate rose above 3% Tuesday, the first time it has been at that level since Feb. 13. The county’s case rate per 100,000 population was 9.54, a high since Feb. 15.
The county has had 6,510 cases of the coronavirus and 201 people have died from it or its complications.
Uptick at FSU
Frostburg State University reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 3,242 tests conducted March 22-28.
The positivity rate, .59%, is the highest the university has reported during the start of the spring semester, and the case count is the most reported at one time since November. The university reported four new cases last week and two the week before.
“While our positivity rate remained below 1% for the week, there has been an increase in positive cases across the region and the state,” the university said in a release.
According to Johns Hopkins Daily Testing Trends, the positivity rate for the nation over the same period was 4.47%. The positivity rate in Maryland over that time was 3.64%.
Expanded eligibility
Maryland entered Phase 2B of its vaccination plan Tuesday, expanding eligibility to residents age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness, as well as those with disabilities.
Those eligible in phases 1 and 2A remain eligible.
Outbreak at Keyser High
A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Keyser High School, Mineral County Schools and health officials said Monday.
The three classroom cases were announced in a press release. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases among staff or students from different households within a single core group or classroom over a 14-day period, according to the release.
Contact tracing is underway and those who need to quarantine will be notified, the officials said.
Mineral County has had at least 2,514 COVID-19 cases.
