CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 19 new cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 82.
All but two of the cases involve staff and residents of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, the county health department said in a news release. The total number of staff and residents with the disease now stands at 59.
The skilled nursing facility, which offers long-term rehabilitation and care for senior citizens, has about 110 residents and 130 employees.
The cases not related to the nursing home involve men in their 30s.
None of the latest people to test positive are hospitalized, health officials said.
