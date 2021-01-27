FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases out of 1,964 tests conducted between Jan. 17 and 24, before the start of the new semester.
That comes to a positivity rate of 0.36%. Over the same eight-day period, according to Johns Hopkins daily testing trends, the average national positivity rate was 9.78%. The positivity rate in Maryland was 6%.
A major difference in testing between the fall and spring semesters is the university is now using rapid antigen tests, which produce results in minutes rather than days.
“After this initial testing, starting Jan. 28, all students and employees regularly on campus will be tested twice a week (Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday) every other week,” said Ron Nowaczyk, FSU president, in a campus address last Wednesday. “From Monday, Feb. 1, the standard twice a week testing protocol will occur.”
24 new cases in Allegany County
Allegany County health officials reported 24 new cases and one death Wednesday, raising its cumulative totals to 6,119 cases and 177 deaths.
The county’s case rate was 27.79 cases per 100,000 population, below the state average of 33.57, while the county’s 7.12% seven-day positivity rate was just above the state average 6.38%.
