ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire County health officials said Saturday afternoon that an eighth county resident had tested positive for COVID-19, the county’s first new case since April 21.
Citing privacy concerns, the county’s health department and emergency management agency didn’t release whether the person was male or female, provide their age or say if they required hospitalization. Travel history was also not released.
“Investigation of the person’s previous contacts has been completed,” according to a news release. “All close contacts who are at exposure risk have been notified.”
Those contacts include those who live in the same home, caregivers, people who have been within 6 feet of the patient for more than 10 minutes or someone who has been in contact with the patient’s secretions. All other contact is considered low risk.
Saturday morning, the health department said all residents and staff at the Hampshire Center, a Romney nursing home that offers long-term care and short-term rehabilitation, had tested negative for the virus.
On April 17, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all residents and staff at every state nursing home be tested for the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Hampshire health officials lifted the more stringent public health measures imposed last month to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including gatherings of no more than five people and a shelter-in-place directive.
“As we begin to reopen in the state, we ask that everyone please be responsible and stay safe,” read the release. “The virus is still circulating in our community, so please continue to minimize your contacts and practice social distancing.”
A “safer-at-home” order issued by Justice takes effect Monday, which he said “strongly encourages” citizens to stay home but doesn’t mandate it.
Among other things, the order raises the state’s maximum cap on gatherings to 25 and allows the reopening of small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, restaurants with outdoor seating and barbers, hair and nail salons that take outlined safety measures.
West Virginia slowly began reopening state businesses last week, with hospitals resuming elective surgeries, testing of daycare staff and outpatient services such as dentists, psychologists and physical therapists.
West Virginia had reported 1,184 cases of COVID-19 Saturday evening. Fifty people have died and 49,931 residents have tested negative for the virus.
