CUMBERLAND — As Allegany County topped the state’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate Friday, some local residents were vaccinated against the disease and its latest variant.
The Allegany County Health Department administered the new COVID-19 booster at a special clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced the state’s “COVIDReady” campaign to encourage residents to get the updated booster and flu shot at the same time to maximize protection against both viruses.
“This morning at the ACHD clinic we administered 40 doses of Moderna and 34 doses of Pfizer — all bivalent boosters,” Allegany County Health Department Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said via email Friday.
“It is important to note that the vaccine clinics are all currently by appointment only, and anyone interested in getting a primary vaccine series or booster vaccination for COVID-19 can schedule on our website at health.maryland.gov/allegany,” Caldwell said.
For vaccination information in Garrett County, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Local, state cases
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly ranking Thursday listed COVID-19 community levels as “high” in Allegany County, “medium” in Garrett County and “low” in Washington County.
For communities in the high range, the CDC recommends folks wear a mask indoors in public, stay current with COVID-19 vaccines and “get tested if you have symptoms.”
Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
According to the Maryland Department of Health Friday, there were 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths and 26 fewer hospitalizations across the state.
MDH reported the daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 9.05% statewide, 12.8% in Allegany County, 18.76% in Garrett County and 11.66% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 16.33 statewide, 31.65 in Allegany County — which was the highest in Maryland, 21.17 in Garrett County and 17.21 in Washington County.
Schools, nursing homes
MDH data, which was updated for the week as of Wednesday, listed positive COVID-19 cases for kindergarten through 12th grade students that included 27 at Allegany County Public Schools and 13 at Bishop Walsh School.
Cases for congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes, were also updated Wednesday.
For Allegany County, they included 28 cases at Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation, 12 at Cumberland Healthcare Center, five at Devlin Manor Nursing Home, 31 at Egle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, eight at Kensington Assisted Living, 14 at Mountain City Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 62 at Peace Healthcare at Lions Center and 61 at Sterling Care at Frostburg Village.
In Garrett County, MDH reported 35 cases at Dennett Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 49 at Goodwill Retirement Community — Nursing Home, six at Goodwill Retirement Community Assisted Living and two at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Commented
