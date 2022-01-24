CUMBERLAND — Demand for the Allegany County Health Department’s free KN95 masks was “unexpectedly high” Monday morning, officials said.
Reports via social media and email indicated some folks waited for masks in long lines and went home empty-handed.
Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced state-wide distribution of 20 million N95 and KN95 masks, which health officials say provide better protection against COVID-19 than surgical and cloth face coverings.
“Our initial supply of 5,000 masks was quickly depleted,” ACHD spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said via email Monday.
“There was a short period of time this morning when we did not have KN95 masks and were only able to hand out cloth masks,” she said. “Once more KN95 stock arrived at the health department, in order to get masks to as many county residents as possible, we limited the number of masks per person to fifteen KN95 masks.”
ACHD will continue to distribute masks during its normal business hours while supplies last, Caldwell said.
“In addition to distributing masks to the public at the health department, we are also providing masks to the five branches of the Allegany County Library System to make them more accessible around the county,” she said. “The library system reported that their KN95 stock also went very quickly today. For those who were not able to get KN95 masks today, we regret any inconvenience.”
Garrett County masks
As of Monday, the Garrett County Health Department had distributed more than 8,000 masks to partner agencies, and requested more KN95 masks from the Maryland Department of Health.
GCHD provided masks to the Ruth Enlow Library System to distribute them through their branches in each community.
GCHD will also distribute the KN95 masks at testing and vaccination locations.
“At this time masks are limited to five per person,” GCHD Public Information Officer Diane Lee said via press release Monday.
Mask distribution will continue as long as supplies are available.
“Masking is just as important now as it was at the beginning of the pandemic,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via the release. “It’s one of the ways we can protect ourselves and others from COVID-19. It is very important to make sure your mask fits snuggly to your face to reduce the chance of particles getting around the mask in either direction.”
The masks being distributed are disposable and cannot be laundered.
“If they become soiled or wet, they should be discarded,” Lee said.
COVID-19 testing sites
ACHD offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Results typically come back within 48 hours.
Free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests are available by mail and can be ordered at covidtests.gov.
Free COVID-19 drive through testing will be available at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis at the fairgrounds.
No appointments are being scheduled.
Testing in McHenry is in addition to the normal Monday through Friday testing available at the GCHD, 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
To schedule an appointment between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a test at the Oakland site, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Testing at the fairgrounds will continue next week as well.
Health care help
Although Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping, Hogan Monday expanded the state’s support for health care facilities with staffing shortages.
His latest order provides more licensing flexibility for pharmacists and technicians to help support the pharmacy workforce, which conducts critical COVID-19 functions including testing and vaccination clinics.
Hogan also expanded the state’s initiative to allow nursing students to serve as licensed practitioners by including licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and certified medical technicians.
Additionally, respiratory therapy students will be permitted to assist in augmenting the emergency medical services workforce.
“We continue to take short-term actions to support our health care workforce as it deals with the omicron wave and the influx of unvaccinated patients,” Hogan said via press release. “All of the data continues to show very encouraging trends, with many of our key health metrics consistently and substantially declining. We ask Marylanders to remain vigilant, to keep doing the things that can keep us safe, and to get boosted for maximum protection against these variants.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland are dropping “at the fastest rate in the United States,” the release stated.
“Since peaking at 3,462 on Jan. 11, hospitalizations have dropped by 32.6% to 2,330,” it stated. “Maryland is one of eight states where COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined over the last two weeks.”
Maryland officials also reported that 40.5% of 5- to 11-year-olds have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
State, local cases
MDH Monday reported 2,690 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths and 130 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 14.81% statewide, 24.92% in Allegany County, 19.32% in Garrett County and 24.46% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people was 75.75 statewide, 136.12 in Allegany County, 92.95 in Garrett County and 104.31 in Washington County.
“COVID cases are still high in our area compared to the state as a whole, but the downward trend in cases is encouraging,” Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer said via press release Monday. “Please continue to take precautions to reduce the spread of illness. Get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and if you are experiencing symptoms, get tested and avoid close contact with others.”
COVID-19 vaccination availability
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for ages 18 and older will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. Register at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6012927169.
At the same time and place, first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older; and first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older will be available without an appointment.
A Pfizer vaccine clinic for ages 5 to 11 will be held at ACHD from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 by appointment only. Register at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/7251910065.
For more, call 240-650-3999.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Garrett County at garretthealth.org.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
