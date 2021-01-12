CUMBERLAND — Tuesday’s meeting of the Allegany County Public Schools' education board began with election of new officers.
Board Vice President Deb Frank nominated President Tammy Fraley to lead the panel for a second year.
Fraley, sworn in as Maryland Association of Boards of Education president in October, has proven she is “ultra-organized,” Frank said.
Board member David Bohn nominated newcomer Crystal Bender as president “since she was the highest vote-getter in the recent election.”
In a 3-2 vote, Bender, Bohn and board member Bob Farrell chose Bender to be the new president.
Frank nominated Fraley to be vice president of the board. Fraley’s experience and knowledge could help Bender as the new BOE leader, Frank said.
“Crystal is brand new to this board. It’s an overwhelming task because you’ve got to be knowledgeable about education law and policy in addition to running a board meeting,” Frank said. “I’m very concerned (about) what just happened … to put a brand new person in as board president with very little knowledge of policy and procedure I think is very sneaky and underhanded.”
Bohn nominated Farrell to be the board’s new vice president, which was upheld by Bender, Bohn and Farrell.
Board gets COVID-19 update
Dr. Jennifer Corder, medical deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties, and Jenelle Mayer, Allegany County Health Department health officer, provided the board with a local COVID-19 health metrics and vaccine update.
Vaccine doses for the disease are limited in Allegany County as well as the rest of the country, Mayer said.
The health department has been administering the Moderna brand of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes two doses spread four weeks apart, she said.
“Over the last two weeks we have been vaccinating health care workers, first responders, residents and staff of nursing homes and also public safety (and) law enforcement,” Mayer said. “We’ll complete that by the end of this week and move into individuals who are age 75 and older.”
Educational and childcare staff members will be next to receive the vaccine, she said.
“We encourage people to take this vaccine. It’s safe and it’s very effective and we do anticipate good immunity (from) it,” Corder said.
Frank asked when and how small groups of students could return to in-person instruction.
Any time people are brought together increases risk of transmission of the virus, Corder said.
“The more people who are involved in these groups who are vaccinated, the better, because that will reduce the natural infection rate,” she said. “The longer we wait, the more that can be vaccinated, and it will be safer.”
In other ACPS news:
- The board decided that all ACPS students will remain in a fully-virtual learning format until the county’s target COVID-19 positivity rate is 5% or less, and the target cases per 100,000 people in the county is 15 or less for five consecutive days.
- The board voted 4-1 to forego winter sports and proceed with fall sports, pending appropriate county COVID-19 health metrics. The first available practice date was set for Feb. 13.
- The board will discuss school return plans, the availability of adequate staffing, and county health metrics at its Feb. 9 meeting, or sooner if necessary, and provide additional guidance at that time.
