CUMBERLAND — Despite challenges that COVID-19 presented during the recent school year, summer programs helped many students grow their education and also have fun, Allegany County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Kim Green-Kalbaugh said.
On Tuesday, she provided the county Board of Education updates on the school system’s summer school programs.
More than 2,000 students participated in the programs, which is roughly 25% of the school system’s enrollment.
Programs for early learning through middle school featured activities focused on areas including English language arts, math, physical education and social-emotional skills provided by school counselors.
“I’m very proud of the summer programs that we were able to offer,” Green-Kalbaugh said.
“We had a number of our supervisors and administrators work together to create a very relevant, a rigorous but also a very interactive summer program for our students,” she said.
“Our students were excited, energetic (and) also our staff,” Green-Kalbaugh said. “Not only were the students learning, but it was a lot of fun for them as well.”
A program for high school students that provided online and in-person opportunities to earn original and recover credits “was huge” this summer, she said.
“This was an approximate 400% increase over our previous years where we have our traditional summer school programs for high school students,” Green-Kalbaugh said.
Nearly 60 credits were awarded for original credit, and roughly 300 for credit recovery.
Of 195 students enrolled in the credit recovery program, roughly 45 withdrew from summer school for non-attendance.
Green-Kalbaugh also talked of the 2021 graduating class.
The 574 graduates included students that were accepted to 42 various colleges, universities and technical schools across the country.
Nearly 200 of the students plan to attend Allegany College of Maryland or Frostburg State University.
“We tend to have a high number of our graduates attend college locally,” Green-Kalbaugh said.
Scholarships totaled nearly $8 million and 220 students received at least one of the financial awards.
“We’re very please with that number of scholarships,” she said.
In other ACPS news:
- The school system must submit an in-person learning Reopening Plan for the 2021-2022 school year to the Maryland State Department of Education by Aug. 13. A draft of the plan will be published on acpsmd.org by Friday.
- The school board met privately June 8 to discuss items including acquisition of a building, audit information and superintendent contract negotiation. No other details were made public.
- Due to COVID-19, the school system will soon apply for a roughly $25 million grant as part of the CARES Act, ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie said. ACPS also received nearly $700,000 in supplemental state aid for fiscal 2021.
- The BOE agreed to purchase air purifiers and filters for every classroom.
