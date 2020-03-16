To the extent possible, Allegany County Public School teachers were asked to provide students with assignments or resources that could enhance past and/or current learning during the next two weeks.
Content supervisors have also provided information about online resources, which can be found on the school system's website under the Parents and Students tabs here: https://www.acpsmd.org/domain/18.
The recommendation for giving students classroom resources was directed by Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon.
Students will not be penalized for completion or non-completion of any work sent home during the two-week period.
This is supplemental to help students stay connected to their learning.
ACPS will continue to keep parents updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.