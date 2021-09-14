Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.