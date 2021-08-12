CUMBERLAND — How valuable are the words “strongly recommend” when it comes to protecting kids that are too young, too small and too powerless to make decisions for themselves?
That’s one of the weighty questions the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education must consider in navigating a return to school plan as local COVID-19 cases rapidly increase, the majority of area residents are unvaccinated and children younger than 12 years are ineligible for inoculation against the disease.
The BOE will hold a virtual special meeting to discuss the subject Friday morning.
Maryland’s health and education departments say COVID-19 vaccinations are “one of the most critical strategies to help schools resume regular operations,” and they “strongly recommend” face coverings for unvaccinated people indoors and outside when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
But they’ve made no requirements, and instead left decisions to local school board members, which in Allegany County, as well as much of Maryland, are elected.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are spreading across the country and here at home.
“As COVID-19 case rates continue to rise, the Allegany County Health Department has recently seen a marked increase in the number of people seeking COVID testing,” the organization said via press release Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday listed Allegany County as “high” for level of COVID-19 community transmission.
The one thing doctors, education officials, teachers, parents and students appear to agree on is that kids need to be physically present in school and at their chosen extracurricular activities.
That can’t happen when the virus spreads through classrooms and children are sent home to quarantine.
While mandates to battle the aggressive COVID-19 delta variant are becoming increasingly popular — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that teachers will be required to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for the virus, and some colleges this week said they’ll charge unvaccinated students a hefty “COVID fee” — ACPS has no such vaccination policy.
“I definitely don’t like the idea of anybody telling me what I can or can’t put in my body,” Vice President Robert Farrell said at a recent school board meeting.
Face coverings could provide “the most common sense approach,” board member Debra Frank said at that time.
In the past week, more than 50 kids younger than age 18 were hospitalized with COVID-19 per day in Florida, and 40 in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Both of those states had banned mask mandates in schools, contrary to CDC recommendations.
“I’m very worried about the number of students that are going to be sent home (without) consideration given to mask wearing,” Frank said.
Special meeting
The ACPS education board will hold a special meeting 9 a.m. Friday, which will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ACPSMedia.
A draft copy of the ACPS 2021-2022 Reopening Plan is available at acpsmd.org/domain/18. Stakeholders may provide input on the plan by Aug. 16 via a link on that page, or by emailing ACPS Public Information Officer Mia Cross at mia.cross@acpsmd.org.
