CUMBERLAND — As COVID-19 uncontrollably spreads through the county, school closures and remote instruction will continue at least into the beginning of next year, which will cause educational losses for some students that could last a lifetime, educators say.
The Allegany County Public Schools education board on Tuesday voted unanimously for students to remain in a fully-virtual learning format through the end of this year and into the beginning of January.
The school board will reevaluate plans, the availability of adequate staffing, and county health metrics at a Jan. 12 meeting.
ACPS Interim Superintendent Jeff Blank said that in the past two weeks more than 120 staffers have been impacted by the virus, including 41 that tested positive for the disease.
“I couldn’t keep up,” he said of the rising volume of new COVID-19 cases. “We don’t know where we are in line for the vaccines as far as educators.”
ACPS Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh said the first marking period, which ended Nov. 12, included 47 days of online and distance learning, with 34 days of in-person instruction available for some students such as those without internet access.
“We were ready to begin transitioning to the hybrid schedule for middle school students when the increasing (COVID-19) health metrics in the county forced the district to return to a fully-virtual learning model,” she said.
During the first marking period, attendance for the entire school system was roughly 95%, she said.
“It actually is a little higher than it normally is,” Kalbaugh said of attendance measured for the recent various learning situations.
She also discussed evaluations of student performances.
“Data will be collected throughout the school year to assess if students are moving in the right direction,” Kalbaugh said.
“It’s been very challenging to provide the rigor of instruction that takes place through in-person learning,” she said. “It is really painfully distressing for the instructional department that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is creating situations that may undo the progress that our students have made in the areas of mathematics and reading achievement.”
While some students struggle with motivation in online learning platforms, teachers are working diligently and very thoughtfully to help students gain necessary skills, Kalbaugh said.
Programs including tutoring have been available for students that struggle with academic success, she said.
The board agreed to provide future funding for tutoring services if federal money is not available.
Student school board representative Mitchell Septoff said greater awareness and details of local COVID-19 cases should be regularly made clear to students “so they get an idea of the world they’re living in.”
That knowledge will “encourage (students) toward safe activity outside of school, which will help us get back to school faster,” he said.
School board member Bob Farrell said the board wants children back in schools as soon as possible.
“Please understand that doing the things to slow the growth of this virus is very important,” he said. “We just can’t risk any other exposures to the elderly or to citizens that are compromised.”
School board vice president Deb Frank said she has “great concerns” regarding comments from local government employees and elected officials “that appear to discredit or undermine the work of the school system or this board.”
While she did not mention names, the Cumberland Times-News last week reported that Interim Allegany County Administrator Jason Bennett said the ACPS education board “needs to step up and do more with this virtual learning. There is definitely deficiencies in the program.”
Such statements have consequences, Frank said.
“I’m not going to play the blame game, but this kind of rhetoric has to stop in this community,” she said. “The only way to manage (the COVID-19 crisis) is for all of us to work proactively together.”
In other ACPS news:
- The board thanked outgoing member Ed Root, and welcomed newcomer Crystal Bender.
- The board met recently in closed session to discuss topics including revocation of a teaching certificate.
- Ed Huber of Huber & Michaels provided an overview of the school system’s 2020 financial audit that includes a surplus of nearly $6 million over what was budgeted due to ways COVID-19 changed typical spending for operations including transportation and labor.
- Animal veterinary science courses will be added to the high school agricultural education program.
- No public comments were submitted to the school board for Tuesday’s meeting.
