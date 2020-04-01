CUMBERLAND – The Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday morning reported that a local resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The male, in his 60s, recently traveled to a neighboring state, has underlying medical conditions, and is hospitalized at UPMC Western Maryland.
Details of the patient's condition were unavailable.
"Upon notification of a positive case, the Allegany County Health Department begins a contact investigation," ACHD said via press release. "During the contact investigation, the health department conducts interviews to determine where the patient has been and who he has been in contact with."
The health department will notify all individuals who came in contact with the patient while he was infectious.
"Individuals who came in contact with the patient must self-isolate or quarantine for 14 days," the release states.
Health officials stress that community members should stay home and only go out for essentials.
Continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay away from others if you are not feeling well.
"If you are seeking medical care, call ahead so your healthcare provider can offer guidance over the phone and take the necessary precautions if you must come into the office."
On Wednesday, Maryland reported that 1,985 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, which included 325 new cases in 24 hours and marked the state's biggest one-day jump so far.
Local, state, federal and global health officials continued to warn people to stay at home in order to protect themselves and others from the disease.
Allegany County Department of Emergency Services Director James Pyles said local and state public health and safety officials have been monitoring trends in the virus from across the county.
"We knew it was only a matter of time until the virus developed in Allegany County," he said via press release.
"It is imperative that citizens in the county remain calm and vigilant," Pyles said. "Continue social distancing, following the stay-at-home directives, frequently wash hands and clean regularly touched surfaces."
News of the county's first COVID-19 case followed Tuesday's national record number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day, as 865 people lost their lives to the disease, making America's death toll reach more than 4,080, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Maryland Department of Health announced 13 additional deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the state’s total to 31 deaths.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan announced emergency orders that will expand telehealth services and designate disabilities services personnel as health care providers.
With this order, healthcare providers may engage in some services via communication methods including email.
The telehealth services are also eligible for reimbursement by Medicaid.
Also, workers that provide certain support services, including in-home care, interpreting, and support systems for substance abuse and mental illness, for disabled people will be treated as health care providers.
“As our state faces new and unprecedented challenges, we need to be adaptive, innovative, and inclusive in our response,” Hogan said via press release. “The orders I have issued today help ensure that Marylanders of all ages and abilities can continue receiving essential services throughout this public health crisis.”
This story will be updated as news comes in. Check back for more.
