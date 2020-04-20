CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 57.
Most of the new cases are residents and staff members at the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where 32 patients and six staff members are now fighting the virus. Two staff members are Mineral County, West Virginia, residents and are not included in the Allegany County case count.
“This virus is highly contagious,” said Jenelle Mayer, county health officer. “The virus spreads easily, especially in places like long-term care facilities where many individuals live together.”
On Friday, the state sent an assessment team to review the nursing home’s practices and steps being taken to limit the spread of illness at the facility. That team concluded that the facility had been proactive and is following CDC guidance for protecting residents and staff and isolating the ill.
The state team was onsite to assist and support the efforts of the nursing home and suggested an expansion of testing of staff and residents. Twenty-one residents and two staff members were tested Saturday.
"It is not easy to out-maneuver this virus, particularly in congregate living facilities. Health care workers at Cumberland Healthcare Center, like health care workers everywhere, give of themselves selflessly and deserve the support of the community. ACHD stands by to assist them in any way possible," said Dr. Jennifer Corder, medical deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties.
The Allegany County Health Department continues to work closely with allied agencies, including the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and UPMC Western Maryland.
“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of Allegany County communities,” said James Pyles, director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
