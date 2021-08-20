CUMBERLAND — According to federal and state data, Allegany County on Friday had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per population among Maryland jurisdictions, and one of the state’s lowest vaccination rates against the disease.
Conversely, Howard County had the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths per population, and Maryland’s highest vaccination rate against the disease.
The figures, which can be viewed in detail in the report ”Maryland counties COVID-19 deaths per population” at times-news.com, were based on U.S. Census Bureau 2020 data; and a Maryland Department of Health report Friday that included COVID-19 deaths by county, as well as “fully vaccinated” rates, which means the percentage of eligible people that received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines plus the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot.
The report, compiled by the Cumberland Times-News, shows that Allegany County had .0032 COVID-19 deaths per population, and a 41.696% rate of vaccination against the disease.
“COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Allegany County while vaccination rates remain low,” Allegany County Health Department Spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said via press release Friday. “The case rate in the county is now nearly double the statewide average.”
Roughly 60% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Howard County had .0008 COVID-19 deaths per population, and a 69.19% vaccination rate.
Garrett County had .0023 deaths per population, and the state’s lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate of 38.678%.
Allegany County experienced 96 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death between Sunday and Friday.
Health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get their vaccine as soon as possible.
“These vaccines are safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19,” Caldwell said.
Cases
MDH on Friday reported 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths and 13 additional hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The statewide daily COVID-19 case rate was 5.06%, with Allegany County at 9.44%, Garrett County at 10.9% and Washington County at 6.36%.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 16.02 statewide, with Allegany County at 31.24, Garrett County at 20.19 and Washington County at 23.55.
Vaccinations
ACHD offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations free to people age 18 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road in Cumberland.
Following, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered to people age 12 and older.
No appointments are needed, and anyone younger than 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Testing
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Ave. in Cumberland from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
No appointments or insurance cards are required.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing and vaccination in Garrett County, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
