CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education voted 3-2 for masks to be optional effective immediately.
The school board on Tuesday held a special meeting to discuss an update to the ACPS COVID-19 protocol.
ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank recommended that masks be optional in the school system's buildings and on school buses.
Some conditions apply.
"Students returning from isolation or quarantine will be required to wear a mask at school and on the bus until day 11," he said.
Additionally, isolation requirements will not change for individuals that test positive for COVID-19.
Quarantine requirements will not change for individuals that had close contact with the virus outside classrooms or school buses.
"Requirements will not change for those students who have symptoms of COVID-19," Blank said.
Quarantine will not be required for close contacts within classrooms or school buses.
"Contact tracing will not be done in these environments," he said.
There will be no restrictions on capacity for indoor events.
Precautions including distancing and hygiene will remain in place.
BOE President Crystal Bender, Vice-president Robert Farrell and member David Bohn voted to approve the recommendations. Members Tammy Fraley and Debra Frank were opposed.
The Allegany County Board of Health last week voted to end quarantine for school students with close exposure to COVID-19.
The health board consists of Allegany County commissioners Dave Caporale, Creade Brodie Jr. and Jake Shade; and Jenelle Mayer, the county health officer.
Mayer objected to the decision.
Reactions
"When the county commissioners overrode the advice of our health officer ... that added another layer of concern for me," Frank said Tuesday. "I'm troubled by the fact that Allegany County is the only red county (for high COVID-19 transmission) in the state."
She also talked of the county's low rate of people vaccinated against the virus.
Roughly 55% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated, which is one of the lowest rates in the state.
"I am very fearful this is going to blow up two weeks after we remove the masks and we're already at the highest (COVID-19 transmission zone)," Frank said.
She said she's concerned the removal of masks will exacerbate the problems, and would rather wait to make changes until the county's COVID-19 transmission levels are at a safer level.
"Doing otherwise ignores the experts who know science better than we do," Frank said.
BOE student member Brooklyne Noel said the ending of close contact quarantine and mask requirements during a high COVID-19 transmission period is a bad combination.
"Once we get to the ... moderate or low transmission, then I think it would be more than reasonable to take the masks off or be masks optional," she said.
Noel also said she and some other students look forward to school activities including spring sports, prom and graduation.
"I hope that the school year will continue to be normal ... with the comfort of no masks," she said. "Maybe everything will turn out ok, but I'm not willing to leave the end of my senior year up to just a maybe."
Fraley said that without mandatory masking, she's concerned children will get sick and possibly spread COVID-19 to their households and community.
"We have to consider the experts in health and what they're telling us," she said.
Bender said the school system is "at a turning point" in the pandemic.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for ages five and older, she said.
"They have that option as another layer of protection," Bender said.
"It's important to note that the masks become optional, but to (also) highlight all the things that we are not eliminating," she said of conditions that apply to the board's decision.
Background
The Maryland State Board of Education last week voted to remove a statewide emergency mask mandate, which was put in place to help battle spread of COVID-19, and allow local school systems to set their own mask policies effective March 1.
The Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations or standards in the state, had final approval on the matter.
On Friday, AELR agreed to remove the state mandate, and give local school systems power to handle face covering rules within their jurisdiction.
The Garrett County Public Schools education board last week voted to remove the face-covering requirement in its facilities.
Cases
The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 355 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and seven fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily COVID-19 case rate was 2.19% statewide, 6.41% in Allegany County, 12.11% in Garrett County — the two highest in Maryland — and 4.48% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 8.85 statewide, 23.33 in Allegany County, 38.9 in Garrett County — the highest in Maryland, and 10.5 in Washington County.
Commented
