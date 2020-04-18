CUMBERLAND — An Allegany County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.
In a news release, the Allegany County Health Department identified the victim as a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized for some time and had multiple underlying medical conditions.
“We are greatly saddened to report that an Allegany County resident has died as a result of complications from COVID-19,” said Jenelle Mayer, county health officer. “Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
Health officials said the man was not a resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where at least nine patients and four staff members have test positive for the virus.
There were 31 COVID-19 cases in Allegany County on Saturday afternoon, health officials said.
