CUMBERLAND — One year ago today, Allegany County became the last jurisdiction in Maryland to report its first confirmed COVID-19 case.
The day before, 865 Americans lost their lives to the disease, which set a single-day record and brought the country’s death toll to more than 4,080, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
As staggering as those numbers were, they relentlessly increased over the next 12 months leaving more than half a million people across the country dead.
“None of us could have truly fathomed the toll that this global pandemic would take on our lives and on our very way of life,” Gov. Larry Hogan said a few weeks ago at a ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the first cases of the virus confirmed in Maryland.
Case numbers fall, spike
According to the Maryland Department of Health, within three weeks of its first COVID-19 case, Allegany County’s daily positivity rate for the virus jumped from 0.68% to 29.41%.
The numbers dropped between June and October, then began to rise and reached 18.81% by early December.
Case rates held steady and under about 2% in March, but started climbing again over the past nine days and tripled to 3.33% on Tuesday.
That includes 63 new COVID-19 cases in the county in the past week.
Allegany County’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was higher than any jurisdiction in the state and reached 198.41 on Dec. 6.
At that time, the statewide average was 43.9.
By March 1, that rate dropped to 2.84, but climbed to 12.78 by Tuesday.
In the past year, Allegany County had 6,530 cases of COVID-19, which killed 202 residents.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments availableThe Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday reported that 16,780 residents, or 23.8% of the population, have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine against COVID-19 with 9,773 of those individuals, or 13.9% of the population, now fully vaccinated with their second dose.
“Additionally, 625 Allegany County residents have received the single dose Janssen vaccine,” the department stated in a press release.
“By comparison, the state reported that 28.5% of all Marylanders had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, with 14.8% having had both doses and an additional 1.2% vaccinated with the single dose vaccine.”
Maryland is in Phase 2B of the vaccine rollout, which includes all residents age 16 and older with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.
Allegany County residents can be placed on the contact list for vaccine appointments by completing the Vaccine Interest Form at health.maryland.gov/allegany.
An online vaccine clinic registration Wednesday afternoon showed scores of available appointments at UPMC Western Maryland for April 2.
‘Time out in nature’
For Maryland State Parks, the past year was unprecedented as folks sought safe activities.
A record 20 million people visited state parks, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
“Governor Hogan has said that our strongest defense against this virus continues to be the cooperation and the vigilance of the people of Maryland; and our department supports many recreational opportunities that allow Marylanders to get a safe reprieve from the confines of home and enjoy the outdoors safely,” the department stated. “Families can hunt together, cast a line in one of Maryland’s waters, or enjoy a hike through our state forests.”
Folks also spent more time learning to garden.
University of Maryland Extension–Allegany County Master Gardener Coordinator Sherry Frick said prior to COVID-19, roughly 800 to 1,000 people per year participated in her programming platforms including in-person classes, information booths, home horticulture Q&A, and after school programs.
In 2020 because of the pandemic, she taught 18 virtual classes attended by 3,520 viewers.
Additionally, 14 webinars posted online from a gardening and forestry series attracted 1,045 consumers.
Because of the success, the online courses will continue, she said.
Frick also noticed a difference when shopping for her own garden supplies.
“It was hard to find seeds,” she said and added that jars for canning vegetables and fruit were also missing from store shelves.
Gardening can “lift your spirits,” Frick said.
“I found it was even more important for me to be spending time out in nature,” she said. “It improved my mental health.”
‘A really busy year’
COVID-19 exacerbated a downward trend for new housing construction, and contributed to a lack of properties that typically would have been listed for sale last spring, Maryland Realtors President Dee Dee Miller said.
Additionally, “some folks just didn’t want to put their house on the market because of fear of COVID (and) they didn’t want people coming through their house,” she said.
With help from the governor’s office, Maryland Realtors early into the pandemic produced guidelines for agents to safely show houses.
“Sellers wanted us to wear booties on our shoes or take shoes off,” Miller said. “We were masked up, gloved up, bootied up, you name it.”
Today, the median house in Maryland lasts eight days on the market and sells for $347,000, Miller said.
Recently, a house listed for sale in the Baltimore and Annapolis area received 74 purchase offers in a couple days.
“We’re lacking inventory,” she said. “And we have an incredible demand.”
Some folks have bought houses “sight unseen” in the past year and other offers were creative and included a “dumpster clause” where the buyer let the seller leave behind whatever furnishings or stuff they didn’t want.
“That will not stick when this market calms down,” Miller said.
Realtors share their clients’ hopes to purchase a new home, and “emotional drain” when their offer is rejected, she said.
“You see their disappointment,” Miller said. “I’ve seen that look of disappointment more in the past year than ever in my 21 years.”
While the real estate industry remained essential across the state, it faced additional challenges as some government employers and private companies stopped relocating workers.
“They couldn’t get moving companies … people weren’t flying,” she said. “And heaven forbid you had a buyer that was selling their house here and they were going to a location where they were not deemed essential by their state governor.”
Some areas of the state that fared well during the past year of the pandemic include Deep Creek Lake.
“There were a lot of people that were looking at second homes trying to get out of the more urban areas,” Miller said.
But work for Realtors even on the selling end was made convoluted by COVID-19.
One purchase offer includes roughly 40 pages, and many houses for sale across the state received multiple offers.
“You’ve got to legally present every single one of those offers,” she said and added that many of those proceedings happen online now because of the pandemic.
There are 28,000 Realtor members in Maryland, which means under current market conditions competition can be tough.
“There’s one house to sell and there might be 12 other buyers who want that house,” Miller said.
Despite challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, Realtors continue to strengthen Maryland’s economy.
Moving forward, efficient use of the latest tools including to virtually educate new agents will provide further benefits.
“It’s been a really busy year for the real estate industry as a whole,” she said of working during the pandemic.
“If there’s a bright lining to any of this, it’s that we really embraced the technology and we embraced it very quickly,” Miller said. “We worked really hard to quickly figure out how the technology can enhance our industry and help our clients and keep everyone working.”
