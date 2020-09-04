CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Health Department officials reported the 22nd death from COVID-19 on Friday, a resident in their 70s.
Since Wednesday, there have been five new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including two females in their 20s, a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s and a male in his 70s, the health department reported. None of the new cases have required hospitalization. Friday's report brings the cumulative number of cases in Allegany County to 404.
The last death reported in the county was on Aug. 17 when a resident of Sterling Care Frostburg Village died from the disease.
Officials said 16,142 Allegany County residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 404 testing positive and 15,738 receiving negative results.
A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will be held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds on Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring an ID and remain in their vehicles.
