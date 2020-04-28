CUMBERLAND — A sixth Allegany County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday, as state cases climbed past 20,000.
The man was in his 50s, hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, the Allegany County Health Department said in a news release.
He was not a patient of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where at least 73 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said.
The health department also reported four new local cases of the disease, bringing the total to 119.
They include an employee at the Cumberland Healthcare Center and an employee at a Mineral County nursing home.
On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Health to release coronavirus data from nursing homes, assisted living facilities and others that provide congregate living for residents, including cases and fatalities.
The state’s coronavirus resource page, coronavirus.maryland.gov, will begin displaying available data for individual facilities this week, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office.
Two women — one in her 40s and one in her 30s — who have no nursing home affiliation, also tested positive for the virus.
Statewide, cases rose 626 Tuesday to 20,113. At least 929 people have died and 1,528 were hospitalized.
