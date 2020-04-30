CUMBERLAND — An eighth Allegany County resident has died of complications from COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.
The woman was a former county resident who was living in a health care facility in another county, according to a news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department. The release gave no other information about the woman, nor identified the county or facility where she lived.
The county's COVID-19 deaths include four residents of the Cumberland Healthcare Center, two community members and two former residents living in out-of-county nursing homes.
Cases of the new coronavirus across the county remained at 122 on Thursday, health officials said. They include 74 residents and 18 staff members of the Cumberland Healthcare Center.
