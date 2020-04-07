CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Tuesday announced its eighth case of COVID-19.
The individual is a female in her 40s who has not required hospitalization.
No other details were released.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 6:38 pm
CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS, ctn@times-news.com
