CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday reports a ninth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The male, in his 50s, has not required hospitalization.
No other details were reported.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 12:40 pm
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday reports a ninth resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The male, in his 50s, has not required hospitalization.
No other details were reported.
CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS, ctn@times-news.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
WESTERNPORT - Nancy (Guy) Marts of Westernport passed away at her residence on April 5, 2020. Nancy will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. Boal Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.