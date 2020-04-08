COVID-19 AP

(Associated Press photo)

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday reports a ninth resident has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The male, in his 50s, has not required hospitalization. 

No other details were reported.

